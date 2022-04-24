Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LEG opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

