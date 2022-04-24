Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.85 Million

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $134.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $556.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NVCR traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,143. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

