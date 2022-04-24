Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will announce $344.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.23 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $249.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XM opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.