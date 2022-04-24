Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after buying an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $46,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

