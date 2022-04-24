Brokerages Expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $339.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $375.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $498.27 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of LFG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 757,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,645. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

