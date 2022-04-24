Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

