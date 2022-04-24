Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.04). Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 160,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,902. Genesco has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

