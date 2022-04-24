Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 14,318,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

