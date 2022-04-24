Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

