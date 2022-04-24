Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) PT at GBX 507.83

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.64) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 326.70 ($4.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.83. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

