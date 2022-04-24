Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $161.56

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 697,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

