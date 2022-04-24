Brokerages Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) PT at $9.40

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts have commented on REE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

REE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

