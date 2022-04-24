Brokerages Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT at $17.73

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

