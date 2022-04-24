Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT at $56.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TRRSF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

