BSCView (BSCV) One Day Volume Tops $535.00

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, BSCView has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $66,052.52 and $535.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.81 or 0.07394636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.17 or 1.00219134 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

