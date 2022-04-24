Bunge (NYSE:BG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

