Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

