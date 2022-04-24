Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.