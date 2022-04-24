Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $25.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,213.87. The stock had a trading volume of 301,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,339.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

