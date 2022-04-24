Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

