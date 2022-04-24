Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.10 during trading on Friday. 906,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

