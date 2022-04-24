Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 19,949 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 3,875,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

