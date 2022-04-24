Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.