Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.