Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 2,360,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

