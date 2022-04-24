Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.56. The company has a market cap of $386.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.