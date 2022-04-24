Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,627 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 3,995,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

