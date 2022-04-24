Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 589 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $15.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.08. 620,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.90 and its 200 day moving average is $464.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

