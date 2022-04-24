Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $333,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 588 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

