Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
