Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,113,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,321. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

