Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,657 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 2,430,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

