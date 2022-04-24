CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.