Carbon Price Down 2% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $22,580.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047036 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.10 or 0.07404272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.09 or 1.00045154 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,521,425 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

