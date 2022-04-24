CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.63 Million

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $78.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 771,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. CareDx has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 0.68.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

