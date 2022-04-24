CargoX Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $31.15 million and $41,774.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

