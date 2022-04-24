CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.53 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

