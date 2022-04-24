Cat Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $562.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00262283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

