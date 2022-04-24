CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTGLY. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

