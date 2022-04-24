Centaur Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $103,394.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

