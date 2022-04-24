Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post $352.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 387,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

