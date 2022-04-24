China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

