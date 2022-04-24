Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
CHT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.06.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
