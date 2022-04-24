Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CHT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

