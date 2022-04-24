Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (CNNB) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on May 12th

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
CNNB opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $15.94.
