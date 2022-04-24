Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 106,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.