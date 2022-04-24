Citigroup Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

