Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report $142.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. Civeo posted sales of $125.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $610.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $159.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

