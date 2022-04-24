Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 831 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,083. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42.

