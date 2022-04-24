Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 893,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

