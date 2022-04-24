Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 585,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.